Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

BBC 'preaches' on climate change, says Today programme guest editor Charles Moore

Telegraph.co.uk Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: Greta Thunberg To Interview David Attenborough

Greta Thunberg To Interview David Attenborough 00:34

 Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg will interview Sir David Attenborough on BBC radio. Thunberg is guest editing the corporation's flagship radio news program; the Radio 4 "Today" show. The interview will take place during a special climate edition on December 30 at 6 a.m. (1 a.m. ET). The...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

raybae689

RAY BAEZ BBC 'preaches' on climate change, says Today programme guest editor Charles Moore https://t.co/1bffqbTvAM https://t.co/WTsaD0Icqf 6 minutes ago

my_amigouk

🇬🇧 MyAmigo #LetsGoWTO BBC 'preaches' on climate change, says Today programme guest editor Charles Moore https://t.co/eI0ukTmAQw @Telegraph https://t.co/uBajeeooN4 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.