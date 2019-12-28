Global  

'Fiction': Mike Pompeo denounces movie 'The Report' about CIA's use of torture

USATODAY.com Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Mike Pompeo, who led the CIA before being appointed as Secretary of State, said he did not like the movie's portrayal of the intelligence community.
Pompeo Defends CIA After Watching The Report, Slams the Movie: ‘The Bad Guys Are the Terrorists’

Secretary of State and former CIA director *Mike Pompeo* tweeted in defense of the CIA after watching The Report and trashed the film.
Mediaite


