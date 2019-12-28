Global  

Donald Trump has violated his oath. Mitch McConnell is about to violate 2

USATODAY.com Saturday, 28 December 2019
Every senator has a constitutional obligation of impartiality. But Mitch McConnell's role as Senate leader makes his obligation even more important.
On Deck In New Year, U.S. Senate Handles Impeachment Trial [Video]On Deck In New Year, U.S. Senate Handles Impeachment Trial

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he thinks one or two Democrats will join the Republicans in voting to acquit the president, Jeff Wagner reports (1:23). WCCO 4 News At 5 - December 27, 2019

7 Things to Know About How a Senate Impeachment Trial Works [Video]7 Things to Know About How a Senate Impeachment Trial Works

7 Things to Know About How a Senate Impeachment Trial Works. 1. Senators take an oath to "do impartial justice.". Though Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell has stated, "I'm not an impartial..

Top Republican Mitch McConnell slams 'partisan rage' of Democratic-led impeachment

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell denounced the "unfair" House impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump and reassured Trump and his supporters...
Progressives Pressure McConnell to Hold Fair Senate Impeachment Trial

Progressives Pressure McConnell to Hold Fair Senate Impeachment TrialThe groundswell of public pressure on the House of Representatives to impeach President Donald Trump rapidly pivoted to the GOP-controlled Senate Wednesday...
