Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Death toll in Chile protests since October rises to 27

Seattle Times Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chile’s human rights watchdog is calling for an investigation into the death of a man during anti-government protests. The death during clashes between police and protesters on Friday raised the number of those killed during protests that started in October to at least 27. The cause of the man’s death should […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chile consultation: Majority want to scrap constitution [Video]Chile consultation: Majority want to scrap constitution

After weeks of anti-government protests, Chileans use a different platform to tell their leaders what they want.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:29Published

Bid to impeach Chile's Pinera over protest handling rejected [Video]Bid to impeach Chile's Pinera over protest handling rejected

Legislators toss out motion, saying that it did not meet the Constitutional threshold for removing a president.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Violent clashes in new round of Chile protests

Violent clashes in new round of Chile protestsSANTIAGO: Thousands of protesters clashed with police Friday in Santiago in a fresh round of anti-government demonstrations that erupted more than two months ago...
WorldNews

Death toll in India citizenship law protests climbs to 17

NEW DELHI (AP) — Three people died during clashes between demonstrators and police in northern India on Saturday, raising the nationwide death toll in protests...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.