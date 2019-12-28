Death toll in Chile protests since October rises to 27

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chile’s human rights watchdog is calling for an investigation into the death of a man during anti-government protests. The death during clashes between police and protesters on Friday raised the number of those killed during protests that started in October to at least 27. The cause of the man’s death should […]

