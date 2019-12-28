Eniko Parrish opens up about Kevin Hart's extra-marital affair
Saturday, 28 December 2019 () Kevin Hart's wife Eniko Parrish has said that she got to know about the actor's extra-marital affair after she received a direct message (DM). In 2017, Hart was involved in a cheating scandal after he revealed that someone was allegedly trying blackmail him for money through a sexually suggestive...
Kevin Hart recently admitted he didn’t handle his controversy in 2019 very well. Hart was one of his dreams jobs in 2019, hosting the 2019 Oscars ceremony. Yet he received backlash over old anti-gay jokes he made and was told to apologize. According to the HuffPost, Hart refused to apologize and...