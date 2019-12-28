Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Eniko Parrish opens up about Kevin Hart's extra-marital affair

WorldNews Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Eniko Parrish opens up about Kevin Hart's extra-marital affairKevin Hart's wife Eniko Parrish has said that she got to know about the actor's extra-marital affair after she received a direct message (DM). In 2017, Hart was involved in a cheating scandal after he revealed that someone was allegedly trying blackmail him for money through a sexually suggestive...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published < > Embed
News video: Kevin Hart Opens Up About 2019 Oscars Ceremony

Kevin Hart Opens Up About 2019 Oscars Ceremony 00:32

 Kevin Hart recently admitted he didn’t handle his controversy in 2019 very well. Hart was one of his dreams jobs in 2019, hosting the 2019 Oscars ceremony. Yet he received backlash over old anti-gay jokes he made and was told to apologize. According to the HuffPost, Hart refused to apologize and...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kevin Hart and his daughter have fun dancing together [Video]Kevin Hart and his daughter have fun dancing together

Watch as Kevin Hart and his daughter have fun dancing together

Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com]     Duration: 00:35Published

Kevin Hart finds basketball star on his lap at Christmas [Video]Kevin Hart finds basketball star on his lap at Christmas

Comedian Kevin Hart had a Christmas Day surprise when two top basketball players landed on his lap.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Eniko Parrish found out about Kevin Hart cheating via DM


ContactMusic

Kevin Hart's Wife Eniko Parrish Reveals How She Found Out About His Affair

Kevin Hart‘s new six-part docu-series Don’t F–k This Up is now streaming on Netflix and it features an episode that addresses his cheating scandal. If you...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

NetworkofnewsUK

Networkofnews UK Eniko Parrish has spoken out about the moment that she found out the husband Kevin Hart had been cheating, in his n… https://t.co/qNnG8paLZv 10 hours ago

ps_iluvu_2

Ps_iluvu2 RT @TheRoot: Kevin Hart’s wife, Eniko Parrish, publicly opens up about his cheating scandal in the new Netflix docuseries, Kevin Hart: Don’… 18 hours ago

TheRoot

The Root Kevin Hart’s wife, Eniko Parrish, publicly opens up about his cheating scandal in the new Netflix docuseries, Kevin… https://t.co/UbDav5eoHy 20 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.