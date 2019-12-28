Global  

Facing blowback, Biden clarifies stance on impeachment trial testimony

Reuters Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
U.S. Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden on Saturday said there would be "no legal basis" for Republicans to subpoena his testimony in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, clarifying remarks from Friday that drew criticism.
 Joe Biden posted a series of clarification tweets Saturday.

