Small plane crashes in Louisiana

Seattle Times Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A fire official says 5 people are dead after a small plane crash in Louisiana. Lafayette Fire Chief Robert Benoit told KLFY-TV that there were five fatalities at the scene. Acadian Ambulance said via Twitter that it responded to the scene of a “crash of a small civilian airplane” in Lafayette […]
News video: At least 15 dead in Kazakhstan plane crash

At least 15 dead in Kazakhstan plane crash 01:06

 At least fifteen people were killed and more than twenty hospitalized after a plane operated by a local airline crashed in Kazakhstan on Friday. Jayson Albano reports.

Former Browns in-house reporter Carley McCord among 5 killed in Louisiana plane crash [Video]Former Browns in-house reporter Carley McCord among 5 killed in Louisiana plane crash

A former Cleveland Browns in-house reporter was killed in a plane crash Saturday morning in Louisiana.

Bek Air plane crashes near Kazakhstan's Almaty airport [Video]Bek Air plane crashes near Kazakhstan's Almaty airport

Kazakhstan's aviation agency said at least 12 killed after plane, heading to Nur-Sultan, lost altitude during takeoff.

Authorities: Small plane crashes in Louisiana, killing 5

Authorities: Small plane crashes in Louisiana, killing 5One of the five victims in a deadly Louisiana plane crash is a sports reporter and daughter-in-law of a Louisiana State University football coach
FOX Sports

5 Dead After Small Plane Crashes in Louisiana: Fire Official


TIME

