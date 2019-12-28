Global  

EU chief warns new Brexit delay might be necessary

WorldNews Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
EU chief warns new Brexit delay might be necessaryBRUSSELS: The European Union and Britain will struggle to seal an agreement on trade and other aspects of their future ties after Brexit next year and should consider extending the negotiations beyond 2020,...
EU chief warns that new Brexit delay might be necessary

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union and Britain will struggle to seal an agreement on trade and other aspects of their future ties after Brexit next year and...
Seattle Times

EU's Ursula von der Leyen 'very worried' about cliff-edge Brexit

The EU and the UK might need more negotiating time to avoid a no-deal Brexit, the new EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen has said. UK Prime Minister Boris...
Deutsche Welle

