Calvert-Lewin grabs another winner for Ancelotti’s Everton
Saturday, 28 December 2019 () Carlo Ancelotti’s arrival has galvanized Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who grabbed the winner for the second straight game under the Italian coach as Everton recorded a 2-1 victory at Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday. The 22-year-old Calvert-Lewin opened the scoring in the 13th minute and, after Swiss defender Fabian Schär equalized early in the second […]
