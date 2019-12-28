Global  

Calvert-Lewin grabs another winner for Ancelotti’s Everton

Seattle Times Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Carlo Ancelotti’s arrival has galvanized Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who grabbed the winner for the second straight game under the Italian coach as Everton recorded a 2-1 victory at Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday. The 22-year-old Calvert-Lewin opened the scoring in the 13th minute and, after Swiss defender Fabian Schär equalized early in the second […]
Newcastle 1-2 Everton: Dominic Calvert-Lewin double sees off Magpies

Carlo Ancelotti makes it two wins from two at the start of his tenure at Everton as Dominic Calvert-Lewin's double sees off Newcastle.
BBC Sport Also reported by •News24

Sport24.co.za | Everton feel Ancelotti bounce as Brighton, Watford also win

Everton's renaissance under Carlo Ancelotti continued as Dominic Calvert-Lewin's double earned victory at Newcastle, while Brighton and Watford also secured...
News24 Also reported by •Seattle TimesDaily Star

