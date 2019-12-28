Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

The US officially raises the tobacco buying age to 21

WorldNews Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
The US officially raises the tobacco buying age to 21(CNN)A new law in the United States that prohibits the sale of tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21 is now in effect, according to the US Food and Drug Administration. Last week, President Donald Trump signed the new minimum age into law as part of a sweeping spending bill. On Friday, the FDA noted on its website that "it is now illegal for a retailer to sell any tobacco product -- including cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes -- to anyone under 21. FDA will provide additional details on this issue as they become available." The increased age restriction for tobacco purchases is one of several provisions outside of the spending measures themselves attached to the broader $1.4...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Published < > Embed
News video: Health Headlines - 12-26-19

Health Headlines - 12-26-19 02:31

 In today's health headlines we talk about the new law that raises the age to be able to purchase tobacco and vaping products to the age of 21. Diabetes patients are turning to the black market for insulin.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The US Officially Raises Tobacco Buying Age To 21 [Video]The US Officially Raises Tobacco Buying Age To 21

A new law in the United States has gone into effect, according to Business Insider. The law prohibits the sale of tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21. Donald Trump signed the new minimum..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published

Legal Age To Buy Cigarettes Raised To 21 [Video]Legal Age To Buy Cigarettes Raised To 21

CNN reports a new law in the United States prohibits the sale of tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21. According to a statement from the US Food and Drug Administration. Last week,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

US votes to raise age for buying tobacco — including e-cigs — from 18 to 21

US votes to raise age for buying tobacco — including e-cigs — from 18 to 21Photo by Helen Havlak / The Verge The US Congress has voted to raise the age for purchasing tobacco from 18 to 21, and it’s applied that rule to...
The Verge

It Is Now Illegal To Sell Tobacco Products To Anyone Under 21: FDA

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA said that the federal minimum age to buy tobacco products has been raised to 21 years from 18 year previously. The...
RTTNews


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.