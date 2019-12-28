Global  

Serena Williams aces AP Female Athlete of the Decade honors

Seattle Times Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Serena Williams dominated the decade, on the court and in conversation. There were, to begin with, the dozen Grand Slam single titles — no other woman had more than three over the past 10 seasons — and the 3 1/2 years in a row at No. 1 in the WTA rankings. And then there was […]
