Alaska alert system tracks real-time traffic conditions

Seattle Times Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska transportation officials have launched an updated monitoring system providing drivers real-time road and traffic conditions throughout the state. The Alaska Department of Transportation launched Friday the 511 road condition alert system designed to be more user- and mobile-friendly, the Anchorage Daily News reported. “The old system was kind of a […]
Recent related news from verified sources

California man dies in Alaska traffic crash

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — A California man died in a traffic collision in Alaska and three others were injured. Alaska State Troopers say 30-year-old Yunzhi...
Seattle Times

