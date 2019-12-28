Alaska alert system tracks real-time traffic conditions
Saturday, 28 December 2019 () ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska transportation officials have launched an updated monitoring system providing drivers real-time road and traffic conditions throughout the state. The Alaska Department of Transportation launched Friday the 511 road condition alert system designed to be more user- and mobile-friendly, the Anchorage Daily News reported. “The old system was kind of a […]
