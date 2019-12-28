Global  

U.S. astronaut sets record for longest space flight by a woman

CBC.ca Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
A U.S. astronaut set a record Saturday for the longest single space flight by a woman, breaking the old mark of 288 days with about two months left in her mission.
