U.S. astronaut sets record for longest space flight by a woman Saturday, 28 December 2019 ( 10 hours ago )

A U.S. astronaut set a record Saturday for the longest single space flight by a woman, breaking the old mark of 288 days with about two months left in her mission. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Female astronaut Christina Koch makes history Astronaut Christina Koch now holds the record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman. Koch blasted off to the International Space Station 289-days ago,...

CBS News 15 hours ago





Tweets about this