U.S. astronaut sets record for longest space flight by a woman
|
|
Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
A U.S. astronaut set a record Saturday for the longest single space flight by a woman, breaking the old mark of 288 days with about two months left in her mission.
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related news from verified sources
Female astronaut Christina Koch makes historyAstronaut Christina Koch now holds the record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman. Koch blasted off to the International Space Station 289-days ago,...
CBS News
Tweets about this