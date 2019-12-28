Global  

Report: Small plane crashes in Louisiana, five dead

WorldNews Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Report: Small plane crashes in Louisiana, five deadFive people are dead after a small plane crashed near a post office in southern Louisiana on Saturday, authorities said. Lafayette Fire Chief Robert Benoit told KLFY-TV that the aircraft ......
5 dead after small plane crashes in southern Louisiana

Five people are dead after a small plane crashed near a post office in southern Louisiana on Saturday, authorities said.
Authorities: Small plane crashes in Louisiana, killing 5

Authorities: Small plane crashes in Louisiana, killing 5One of the five victims in a deadly Louisiana plane crash is a sports reporter and daughter-in-law of a Louisiana State University football coach
