Thai Navy SEAL Dies of Blood Infection a Year After Cave Rescue

NYTimes.com Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
A SEAL who helped rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach from a flooded cave has died of an infection contracted during the risky operation.
News video: Thai Diver Involved In Cave Rescue Dies From Infection Contracted During Operation

Thai Diver Involved In Cave Rescue Dies From Infection Contracted During Operation 00:30

 A Thai dive from the cave rescue has died.

Recent related news from verified sources

Thai navy SEAL dies of blood infection a year after cave rescue

A Thai navy SEAL who was part of the dramatic rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach from a flooded cave has died of a blood infection contracted during the...
CBC.ca Also reported by •Seattle TimesNews24CBS NewsReutersTelegraph.co.ukBBC NewsThe AgeSBSSify

Thai cave rescue diver dies from infection contracted while saving boys

Thai cave rescue diver dies from infection contracted while saving boysBeirut Pakbara has died from an infection 17 months after he was part of a team that rescued the football boys A member of the team that saved 12 boys from a...
WorldNews Also reported by •BBC NewsThe AgeSBSSifyRIA Nov.

Tweets about this

Mel4888

Mel B RT @NYDailyNews: A Thai Navy SEAL who took part in rescuing a soccer team from a flooded cave last year has died due to a blood infection h… 29 seconds ago

CmiloseMilose

CJR#End GunViolence RT @CNN: A Thai Navy SEAL has died from an infection he contracted during the daring rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach from a floode… 4 minutes ago

nanyo_dudacheke

w'BomBa Fahd. RT @cnni: A Thai Navy SEAL has died from an infection he contracted during the daring rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach from a flood… 7 minutes ago

NYDailyNews

New York Daily News A Thai Navy SEAL who took part in rescuing a soccer team from a flooded cave last year has died due to a blood infe… https://t.co/9dKQEYxUmb 7 minutes ago

AhmedSchumacher

Ahmed Hassan RT @guardianworld: Thai navy Seal dies of infection from cave rescue https://t.co/kPpZQbLFyv 8 minutes ago

ezequiel3870

kel RT @photo_journ: Thai navy SEAL who took part in cave rescue dies after year-long infection Via @reuters https://t.co/isdGRz28Gs https:/… 8 minutes ago

SunnysideUp1958

SunnysideUp RT @NBCNews: A Thai navy SEAL who was part of the dramatic rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach from a flooded cave has died of a blood… 10 minutes ago

WWG_1WGA_

Smirky McSmirkerson 😏 RT @nypost: Second Thai navy SEAL to rescue "cave boys" dies; suffered blood infection https://t.co/zQ0K7Bx6Mx https://t.co/9FBIEbiJwB 12 minutes ago

