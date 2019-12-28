Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Government agrees to compensate NSW volunteer firefighters up to $6,000

SBS Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
The federal government has agreed to make funding available for payments to volunteer firefighters in NSW, capped at $6,000.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Volunteer Firefighters Brave Catastrophic Conditions [Video]Volunteer Firefighters Brave Catastrophic Conditions

Occurred on December 20, 2019 / Bargo, New South Wales, Australia Info from Licensor: "NSW Rural Fire Service Cherrybrook Brigade Category 1 tanker, arriving on the scene after responding to reports of..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:58Published

Australia's State Of New South Wales Declares Second State Of Emergency [Video]Australia's State Of New South Wales Declares Second State Of Emergency

The Australian state of New South Wales declared a state of emergency for the second time in two months. According to CNN, firefighters are battling nearly 100 active fires during a record-breaking..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Scott Morrison says government volunteer firefighters will get paid leave boost

Federal government volunteer firefighters will get a boost to their paid allowance, the prime minister says.
SBS

You Might Like


Tweets about this

djmer1

💧Darren 🇦🇺 RT @SBSNews: The federal government has agreed to make funding available for payments to volunteer firefighters in NSW, capped at $6,000 ht… 8 minutes ago

SBSNews

SBS News The federal government has agreed to make funding available for payments to volunteer firefighters in NSW, capped a… https://t.co/5N8qAleiEP 1 hour ago

CalliopeCo

Ms. M 🇦🇺 government agrees to compensate 💰 volunteer firefighter 👩🏻‍🚒. https://t.co/Tw7InzBX4U 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.