Leafs’ Mikheyev out at least 3 months with lacerated wristed

Seattle Times Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs rookie Ilya Mikheyev had surgery to repair an artery and wrist tendons that were severed by a skate during a game against the New Jersey Devils. He is expected to make a full recovery but there will be a better timeline for his return in three months. He […]
