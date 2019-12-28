Global  

Biden tries to explain why he would refuse to testify in Senate impeachment trial

Seattle Times Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Former Vice President Joe Biden sought Saturday to explain why he would defy a congressional subpoena if called to testify in the Senate trial of President Donald Trump, tweeting that he has always followed the law but that there was no “legal basis” for him to be called as a witness in the impeachment proceedings. […]
News video: 7 Things to Know About How a Senate Impeachment Trial Works

7 Things to Know About How a Senate Impeachment Trial Works 01:33

 7 Things to Know About How a Senate Impeachment Trial Works. 1. Senators take an oath to "do impartial justice.". Though Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell has stated, "I'm not an impartial juror," the wording of the required Constitutional oath is clear on the necessary impartiality. 2. A...

