No. 13 Penn State tops No. 15 Memphis 53-39 in Cotton Bowl

Seattle Times Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Journey Brown ran for 202 yards with two long touchdowns, Garrett Taylor returned an interception 15 yards for a score after another big play by All-America linebacker Micah Parsons and No. 13 Penn State beat No. 15 Memphis 53-39 on Saturday in the highest-scoring Cotton Bowl ever. While Penn State (11-2, […]
Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published < > Embed
News video: Penn State Nittany Lion Statue Made Completely Out Of Tires

Penn State Nittany Lion Statue Made Completely Out Of Tires 00:22

 It's over five feet tall and weighs more than 200 pounds.

