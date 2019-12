ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ian Book threw for 247 yards and one touchdown and Tony Jones Jr. scored on an 84-yard run, helping No. 14 Notre Dame dominate Iowa State 33-9 on Saturday in the Camping World Bowl. Book completed 20 of 28 passes without an interception, including a 27-yard TD throw to Chase Claypool […]

