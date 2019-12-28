Global  

Russia stuns Canada 6-0 at junior worlds, Lafreniere hurt

Seattle Times Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — Russia scored three opening-period goals on the way to stunning Canada 6-0 at the world junior hockey championship on Saturday. Canada forward Alexis Lafreniere, who is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NHL draft, also left the ice with the help of his teammates after picking […]
