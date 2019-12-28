You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Russia stuns Canada 6-0 at junior worlds, Lafreniere hurt Russia scored three opening-period goals on the way to stunning Canada 6-0 at the world junior hockey championship

FOX Sports 2 hours ago



Canada routed by Russia at world juniors, lose star Alexis Lafreniere to injury Canada was embarrassed 6-0 by Russia and also lost star winger Alexis Lafreniere to an apparent knee injury on a disastrous night at the world junior hockey...

CBC.ca 2 hours ago





Tweets about this