Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Canada routed by Russia at world juniors, lose star Alexis Lafreniere to injury

CBC.ca Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Canada was embarrassed 6-0 by Russia and also lost star winger Alexis Lafreniere to an apparent knee injury on a disastrous night at the world junior hockey championship.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

‘Star Wars: Rise Of The Resistance’ Opening At Walt Disney World [Video]‘Star Wars: Rise Of The Resistance’ Opening At Walt Disney World

ET Canada takes you behind-the-scenes of the grand opening of “Star Wars: Rise Of The Resistance”, a brand new attraction at Walt Disney World’s “Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge” park in Orlando.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 04:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Canada roars back to beat the U.S. at world juniors

Canada beat the United States 6-4 on Thursday in the opener for both countries at the 2020 world junior hockey championship.
CTV News

Canada's Lafreniere leaves world juniors game against Russia with lower-body injury

Team Canada forward Alexis Lafreniere needed to be helped off the ice during the second period of Canada's game against Russia on Saturday at the world junior...
CBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.