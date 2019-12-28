Man United beats Burnley 2-0 to rise to fifth in EPL

Saturday, 28 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Manchester United climbed to fifth in the Premier League after a 2-0 win at Burnley secured by goals from Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford on Saturday. United profited from a defensive error by Burnley left-back Charlie Taylor to take the lead, as Andreas Pereira played in Martial to score in the […] 👓 View full article

