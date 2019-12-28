Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Andy Murray to miss 2020 Australian Open and ATP Cup because of pelvic injury

BBC News Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Britain's Andy Murray pulls out of next month's Australian Open because of a pelvic injury.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Andy Murray on new documentary: It's more than just a sports film [Video]Andy Murray on new documentary: It's more than just a sports film

Andy Murray has said his new feature-length documentary is more than "just a sports film". 'Andy Murray: Resurfacing' will be available on Amazon Prime Video from November 29.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Andy Murray pulls out of Australian Open with pelvic injury

The former world No.1 has decided not to travel to Melbourne after the injury he sustained at the end of the season had not improved as he had hoped.
The Age Also reported by •Seattle TimesNews24Brisbane TimesZee News

U.S. Open champ Andreescu still bothered by knee injury

U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu is still dealing with a left knee injury with the start of the Australian Open less than four weeks away.
Reuters Also reported by •Zee News

Tweets about this

netballrepairs

Netball Maintenance Andy Murray to miss 2020 Australian Open and ATP Cup because of pelvic injury This was a great read from https://t.co/GFnVehtovb 51 seconds ago

ChochilinoRadio

Chochilino Andy Murray to miss 2020 Australian Open and ATP Cup because of pelvic injury https://t.co/KaA1HC2rZG https://t.co/buQVe24uZx 2 minutes ago

CLCourtney82

Christopher Logan RT @SkySportsTennis: BREAKING: ANDY MURRAY TO MISS AUSSIE OPEN & ATP CUP Andy Murray will not play at the Australian Open after a pelvic i… 3 minutes ago

MensTennisNow

MTN Andy Murray to miss 2020 Australian Open and ATP Cup because of pelvic injury (BBC): https://t.co/JoWNHj04Rl #Tennis 11 minutes ago

TennisUpToDate2

TennisUpToDate Andy Murray to miss 2020 ATP Cup and Australian Open https://t.co/L6RlrY3Tox https://t.co/lICsCLm0Yl 12 minutes ago

RAGIPAYKAC

RAGIP CAN AYKAÇ(RCA)🇹🇷 RT @BBCNews: Andy Murray to miss 2020 Australian Open and ATP Cup because of pelvic injury https://t.co/iHwbK6I2bu 14 minutes ago

SportingLife

Sporting Life 😟 Sadly it looks as though Andy Murray will miss the Australian Open due to injury. https://t.co/IxX4bSLXF1 16 minutes ago

jenkers_en

Jenkers News (ENG) #Andy #Murray to miss 2020 Australian Open and #ATP Cup because of pelvic injury https://t.co/bpLODWy8Ym https://t.co/znrxcgwhXl 17 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.