World's 'oldest rhino' dies in Tanzania aged 57

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
The female rhino is believed to have died of natural causes, according to the Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority. The average rhino age in the wild is between 37 and 43, though they can live up to 50 in captivity.
Scientists have developed a fake rhino horn using horsehair, in a bid to create "credible fakes". CNN reports, the goal is to flood the market with the imposter and reduce demand for the real..

World's oldest female black rhino dies in Tanzania: official

