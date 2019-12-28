Global  

No. 1 LSU’s Burrow’s 7 TD passes ties record for bowl game

Seattle Times Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
ATLANTA (AP) — Joe Burrow has tied the bowl record with seven touchdown passes for No. 1 LSU against No. 4 Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl playoff semifinal. In just the first half, Burrow tied the record set by Cooper Rush of Central Michigan, who threw seven TD passes against Western Kentucky in the 2014 […]
Recent related news from verified sources

Burrow's 7 TD passes in 1st half shatters record

LSU QB Joe Burrow's seven touchdown passes in the first half of the Peach Bowl against Oklahoma set the record for most in a half of any bowl game.
ESPN

Joe Burrow has record-setting day as No. 1 LSU dominates Oklahoma in Peach Bowl

Joe Burrow and LSU were too much for Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl. Burrow set a College Football Playoff record with seven touchdown passes.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesESPN

