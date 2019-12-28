Global  

RFS expected to give Sydney's New Years Eve fireworks the go-ahead

The Age Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
The Royal Fire Service says its “highly unlikely” Sydney Harbour’s New Year's Eve fireworks will be called off, with the danger rating predicted to stay well below catastrophic. 
Harbour fireworks will feel surreal this year, but the show must go on

Sydney's New Year's Eve fireworks display benefits both the community and the economy.
The Age Also reported by •Business Insider

Sydney’s New Year’s Eve fireworks expected to go ahead, despite fire conditions

Sydney New Year's Eve celebrations are set to be bigger than ever despite reports it could be cancelled if catastrophic fire conditions are declared.
SBS


