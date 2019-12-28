Global  

Eze carries Fairfield past Wagner 66-54

Seattle Times Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Vincent Eze tallied 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead Fairfield to a 66-54 win over Wagner on Saturday. Landon Taliaferro had 17 points for Fairfield (4-7). Aidas Kavaliauskas added 10 points. Taj Benning had 10 points and six rebounds for the visiting team. Curtis Cobb III had 19 points for […]
