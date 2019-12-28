Eze carries Fairfield past Wagner 66-54 Saturday, 28 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Vincent Eze tallied 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead Fairfield to a 66-54 win over Wagner on Saturday. Landon Taliaferro had 17 points for Fairfield (4-7). Aidas Kavaliauskas added 10 points. Taj Benning had 10 points and six rebounds for the visiting team. Curtis Cobb III had 19 points for […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Eze carries Fairfield past Wagner 66-54 Vincent Eze recorded 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead Fairfield to a 66-54 win over Wagner

FOX Sports 2 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this