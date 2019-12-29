Global  

Astronaut sets record for longest spaceflight by a woman

The Age Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
NASA congratulated Christina Koch for "reaching new heights" in mission that will help scientists understand the effects of microgravity on the human body.
Recent related videos from verified sources

NASA Astronaut Christina Koch Breaks Spaceflight Record [Video]NASA Astronaut Christina Koch Breaks Spaceflight Record

Christina Koch has broken a spaceflight record.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Astronaut Christina Koch set to break record for longest spaceflight by a woman

NASA astronaut Christina Koch is about to make history for the second time this year. Saturday will be her 289th consecutive day in space, breaking Peggy...
CBS News

Female astronaut Christina Koch makes history

Astronaut Christina Koch now holds the record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman. Koch blasted off to the International Space Station 289-days ago,...
CBS News


