Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Celtics G Smart returns to action against Raptors

Seattle Times Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Celtics G Smart returns to action against RaptorsBOSTON (AP) — Celtics guard Marcus Smart returned to action for against Toronto on Saturday night after missing the previous eight games with an eye infection that spread to both eyes. Boston coach Brad Stevens said before the game that “he won’t play as many minutes.” The 25-year-old Smart, known for his tough defense, is […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Celtics G Smart returns to action against Raptors

Celtics G Smart returns to action against RaptorsBoston guard Marcus Smart returned to action for against Toronto after missing the previous eight games with an eye infection that spread to both eyes
FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

985TheSportsHub

98.5 The Sports Hub Marcus Smart returned to action, but the Celtics fell to the Raptors: https://t.co/YAb4xEWftZ 6 days ago

RonBohning

Ron Bohning Celtics G Smart returns to action against Raptors https://t.co/Oj5RW1lATN #nba https://t.co/EacIyXjVEp 6 days ago

borgonovorob

Roberto Borgonovo Celtics G Smart returns to action against Raptors https://t.co/iQzaaYAjAM 6 days ago

DistinctAthlete

Distinct Athlete Celtics G Smart returns to action against Raptors https://t.co/3rXOX1AGGe https://t.co/fupFd4bCAf 6 days ago

NBANewsNow247

NBA News Now Celtics G Smart returns to action against Raptors - National Basketball Association News - https://t.co/g7kA23o0cB https://t.co/BWL6DvmIIR 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.