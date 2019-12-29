Inuit-Canadian singer who covered ‘Diamonds” dies at 26 Sunday, 29 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kelly Fraser, a Canadian pop artist who gained attention for an Inuit-language cover of Rihanna’s “Diamonds,” part of her advocacy efforts for her indigenous culture, has died. Fraser was 26. Thor Simonsen, Fraser’s friend and producer, said he was told the day after Christmas by the singer-songwriter’s family that she had […] 👓 View full article

