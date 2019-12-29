ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — New Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield made his first staff change after the Cotton Bowl: He “fired” himself as offensive line coach. After a whirlwind three weeks following Mike Norvell’s departure to become Florida State’s coach, the Tigers lost in their first New Year’s Six game, which was Silverfield’s debut as their […]

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Cotton Bowl Preview: #10 Penn State Looks To Hold Off Feisty #17 Memphis KDKA sports anchor Rich Walsh breaks down the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic matchup between the Penn State Nittany Lions and Memphis Tigers. He says that he is interested to see just how good Memphis is.. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:06Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Memphis finishes whirlwind stretch with Cotton Bowl loss A whirlwind three weeks and the winningest four-season stretch ever for Memphis' football team has ended with another postseason loss

FOX Sports 3 hours ago



Group of 5 Memphis vs. Power 5 Penn State in Cotton Bowl ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — COTTON BOWL: No. 15 Memphis (12-1, American) vs. No. 13 Penn State (10-2, Big Ten) in Arlington, Texas, Saturday at Noon EST (ESPN)....

Seattle Times 1 day ago





Tweets about this