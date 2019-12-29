Memphis finishes whirlwind stretch with Cotton Bowl loss
Sunday, 29 December 2019 () ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — New Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield made his first staff change after the Cotton Bowl: He “fired” himself as offensive line coach. After a whirlwind three weeks following Mike Norvell’s departure to become Florida State’s coach, the Tigers lost in their first New Year’s Six game, which was Silverfield’s debut as their […]
KDKA sports anchor Rich Walsh breaks down the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic matchup between the Penn State Nittany Lions and Memphis Tigers. He says that he is interested to see just how good Memphis is..
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:06Published