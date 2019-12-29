Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Memphis finishes whirlwind stretch with Cotton Bowl loss

Seattle Times Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — New Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield made his first staff change after the Cotton Bowl: He “fired” himself as offensive line coach. After a whirlwind three weeks following Mike Norvell’s departure to become Florida State’s coach, the Tigers lost in their first New Year’s Six game, which was Silverfield’s debut as their […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cotton Bowl Preview: #10 Penn State Looks To Hold Off Feisty #17 Memphis [Video]Cotton Bowl Preview: #10 Penn State Looks To Hold Off Feisty #17 Memphis

KDKA sports anchor Rich Walsh breaks down the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic matchup between the Penn State Nittany Lions and Memphis Tigers. He says that he is interested to see just how good Memphis is..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Memphis finishes whirlwind stretch with Cotton Bowl loss

Memphis finishes whirlwind stretch with Cotton Bowl lossA whirlwind three weeks and the winningest four-season stretch ever for Memphis' football team has ended with another postseason loss
FOX Sports

Group of 5 Memphis vs. Power 5 Penn State in Cotton Bowl

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — COTTON BOWL: No. 15 Memphis (12-1, American) vs. No. 13 Penn State (10-2, Big Ten) in Arlington, Texas, Saturday at Noon EST (ESPN)....
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.