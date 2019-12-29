fragrancefree RT @BBCWorld: How crowds toppled communism's house of cards in 1989 https://t.co/oz4sU8UghK 23 hours ago

Stefan RT @MadelineRoache: How crowds toppled communism's house of cards in 1989 https://t.co/6SIBnoYm6l 1 day ago

Madeline Roache How crowds toppled communism's house of cards in 1989 https://t.co/6SIBnoYm6l 1 day ago

TimothyK How crowds toppled communism's house of cards in 1989 https://t.co/GghXSHF6Zf 3 days ago

Games In Flames 2020 RT @Neder_Bird: BBC News - How crowds toppled communism's house of cards in 1989 https://t.co/NXuM4Hugq4 3 days ago

News by Larry When crowds toppled communism's house of cards - ICYMI https://t.co/l0n1Y9yomR https://t.co/996PcOhPjd 4 days ago