Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Burrow throws 7 TDs, No. 1 LSU routs No. Oklahoma 63-28

Seattle Times Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
ATLANTA (AP) — Joe Burrow turned in the greatest performance yet in his Heisman Trophy season, throwing for seven touchdowns and 493 yards as No. 1 LSU romped to a breathtaking 63-28 victory over No. 4 Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl semifinal game Saturday. The Tigers (14-0) headed to the national championship game against either […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Oklahoma fans descend upon Atlanta for Sooners' matchup with LSU in College Football Playoff [Video]Oklahoma fans descend upon Atlanta for Sooners' matchup with LSU in College Football Playoff

tlanta for Sooners' matchup with LSU in College Football Playoff

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 02:21Published

Peach Bowl Preview: Jalen Hurts will need to be great for Sooners to upset #1 LSU [Video]Peach Bowl Preview: Jalen Hurts will need to be great for Sooners to upset #1 LSU

Peach Bowl Preview: Jalen Hurts will need to be great for Sooners to upset #1 LSU

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 02:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Joe Burrow throws 7 TDs, No. 1 LSU routs No. Oklahoma, 63-28

Joe Burrow turned in the greatest performance yet in his Heisman Trophy season, throwing for seven touchdowns and 493 yards as No. 1 LSU romped to a breathtaking...
Denver Post Also reported by •FOX Sports

Tweets about this

DevilWarChild

DevilWarChild RT @BreakinNewz01: ATLANTA (AP) -- Joe Burrow throws seven TD passes, No. 1 LSU routs No. 4 Oklahoma 63-28 to advance to national champions… 3 minutes ago

GameDayBlog1

GameDayBlog Breathtaking: Burrow throws 7 TDs, LSU routs Oklahoma 63-28 https://t.co/ycTBX1kA5o https://t.co/2dQsS6VgvS 10 minutes ago

LSUGEAUXGEAUX

Geaux Tigers! #GeauxTigers #LSU https://t.co/FEst2TEuKA Breathtaking: Burrow throws 7 TDs, LSU routs Oklahoma 63-28 14 minutes ago

JoinPatriotify

Patriotify: The social network built by America. LSU routs Oklahoma 63-28, advances to title game as Burrow throws 7 TDs | Fox News https://t.co/y4XRcx76Rr 19 minutes ago

PostStarsports

Post-Star Sports Burrow throws 7 TDs, No. 1 LSU routs No. 4 Oklahoma 63-28 https://t.co/HID9eEnGqk 23 minutes ago

dailystarpost1

daily star post LSU routs Oklahoma 63-28, advances to title game as Burrow throws 7 TDs https://t.co/945ZF3dJQH https://t.co/yeAvkjKHA9 26 minutes ago

KLBKNews

KLBK News Burrow throws 7 TDs, No. 1 LSU routs No. Oklahoma 63-28 https://t.co/jmXskV4xyl 28 minutes ago

SportsDailyKFH

Sports Daily KFH Burrow throws 7 TDs, No. 1 LSU routs No. 4 Oklahoma 63-28 https://t.co/24cacBvHjT https://t.co/mRsRHpzIqD 29 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.