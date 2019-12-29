Burrow throws 7 TDs, No. 1 LSU routs No. Oklahoma 63-28

Sunday, 29 December 2019 () ATLANTA (AP) — Joe Burrow turned in the greatest performance yet in his Heisman Trophy season, throwing for seven touchdowns and 493 yards as No. 1 LSU romped to a breathtaking 63-28 victory over No. 4 Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl semifinal game Saturday. The Tigers (14-0) headed to the national championship game against either […]
Joe Burrow turned in the greatest performance yet in his Heisman Trophy season, throwing for seven touchdowns and 493 yards as No. 1 LSU romped to a breathtaking... Denver Post Also reported by •FOX Sports
Tweets about this
DevilWarChild RT @BreakinNewz01: ATLANTA (AP) -- Joe Burrow throws seven TD passes, No. 1 LSU routs No. 4 Oklahoma 63-28 to advance to national champions… 3 minutes ago