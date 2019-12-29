Global  

Joe Burrow has record-setting day as No. 1 LSU dominates Oklahoma in Peach Bowl

Sunday, 29 December 2019
Joe Burrow and LSU were too much for Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl. Burrow set a College Football Playoff record with seven touchdown passes.
Peach Bowl Preview: Jalen Hurts will need to be great for Sooners to upset #1 LSU

Peach Bowl Preview: Jalen Hurts will need to be great for Sooners to upset #1 LSU

 Peach Bowl Preview: Jalen Hurts will need to be great for Sooners to upset #1 LSU

Oklahoma hammered by LSU in College Football Playoff, 63-28

Oklahoma hammered by LSU in College Football Playoff, 63-28 as Joe Burrow thros for 493 yards and 7 touchdowns

Oklahoma fans descend upon Atlanta for Sooners' matchup with LSU in College Football Playoff

tlanta for Sooners' matchup with LSU in College Football Playoff

CFP semifinal: Joe Burrow has record-setting day in LSU's throttling of Oklahoma


Chicago S-T Also reported by •Seattle TimesCBS Sports

Joe Burrow throws seven touchdowns as LSU routs Oklahoma in Peach Bowl to reach CFP national championship

LSU QB Joe Burrow turned in the greatest performance yet in his Heisman Trophy season, throwing for seven touchdowns and 493 yards.
Newsday Also reported by •Seattle TimesCBS SportsESPN

