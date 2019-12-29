Everyone is talking about Marshawn Lynch, but Sunday night’s Seahawks-49ers game really is about Russell Wilson

David Onda Chris Collinsworth isn’t talking nearly enough about Marshawn Lynch. Whenever he’s not in the screen, everyone sh… https://t.co/RqgF9GDu6D 4 hours ago

Michael Winfield Anderson RT @Seahawks: A warm welcome back. 🤝 Everyone's talking about the return of #BeastMode » https://t.co/UQnxZPtASC https://t.co/Y33BQ5EaG6 5 days ago

David Mendez RT @CH_3223: everyone tweeting about soccer but nobody talking about marshawn lynch’s touchdown🤦🏽‍♂️ 1 week ago

Christian Sierra everyone tweeting about soccer but nobody talking about marshawn lynch’s touchdown🤦🏽‍♂️ 1 week ago

Nic Resciniti @PeteCarroll you insane loon... how in the***do you not learn the first time! “Just hand it off to #BeastMode” t… https://t.co/SoKtgkTTLI 1 week ago

SEAGIRL Don't talk about Richard Sherman. Richard Sherman is talking about Marshawn Lynch. Everyone stop talking and just play football. 1 week ago

The Seattle Times Beloved as Beast Mode may be around here, he won't be the central figure in the Seahawks' game vs. the 49ers. That… https://t.co/lRct2mWyRE 1 week ago