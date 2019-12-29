Global  

Everyone is talking about Marshawn Lynch, but Sunday night’s Seahawks-49ers game really is about Russell Wilson

Seattle Times Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Beloved as Beast Mode may be around here, he won't be the central figure in the Seahawks' game vs. the 49ers. That role is reserved for Russell Wilson.
2020 Watch: Messy primary finally meets election year

ATLANTA (AP) — The presidential politics calendar turned to 2020 nearly a year ago. This week, the actual date catches up. What we’re watching as the...
Seattle Times

Russell Wilson leads Seahawks past Eagles in NFC wild-card game

After Jadeveon Clowney knocked out Carson Wentz, Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks knocked off the Philadelphia Eagles.
Denver Post Also reported by •Seattle TimesESPNCBC.caJapan Today

