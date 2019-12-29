Global  

Harry Kane rescues point for Spurs at Norwich after Aurier’s farcical own goal

WorldNews Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Harry Kane rescues point for Spurs at Norwich after Aurier’s farcical own goalThis match was all over the place. There were moments of quality, some absolute howlers and the sort of VAR controversy that everyone would happily consign to the bin. In the end a draw was frustrating for both teams, but just about the right result. Bottom-of-the-table Norwich gave a gutsy performance and took a first-half lead through Mario Vrancic. They thought they had a second too, after Teemu Pukki superbly dispatched a 40-yard Vrancic pass, only to be belatedly adjudged offside by a distance not discernible to the naked eye. Spurs equalised quickly after half time through Christian Eriksen, went behind again with a comical own goal from Serge Aurier and earned parity late with Harry...
Half Time With Hodges – Tottenham Hotspur 0 Brighton & Hove Albion 1

Albion are deserving of their lead at Spurs as Adam Webster’s headed goal  from a Pascal Gross free kick put the Seagulls in front Good work from Equizial...
Brighton and Hove News Also reported by •Hindu

Norwich City 2-2 Tottenham: Kane rescues late point for Mourinho´s men against bottom side

Harry Kane scored a late penalty to rescue Tottenham a 2-2 draw against bottom-of-the-table Norwich City in Saturday’s Premier League clash. The England...
SoccerNews.com

