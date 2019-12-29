Harry Kane rescues point for Spurs at Norwich after Aurier’s farcical own goal

Sunday, 29 December 2019 ( 9 hours ago )

This match was all over the place. There were moments of quality, some absolute howlers and the sort of This match was all over the place. There were moments of quality, some absolute howlers and the sort of VAR controversy that everyone would happily consign to the bin. In the end a draw was frustrating for both teams, but just about the right result. Bottom-of-the-table Norwich gave a gutsy performance and took a first-half lead through Mario Vrancic. They thought they had a second too, after Teemu Pukki superbly dispatched a 40-yard Vrancic pass, only to be belatedly adjudged offside by a distance not discernible to the naked eye. Spurs equalised quickly after half time through Christian Eriksen , went behind again with a comical own goal from Serge Aurier and earned parity late with Harry...


