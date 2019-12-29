An "unflinching" look at the causes of Labour's defeat is needed, rather than a "simple review", ex-MPs say.



Recent related videos from verified sources Five things to watch for on election night Take a look at the five things to watch out for on election night, including a record number of women MPs elected, long-held Labour seats turning Tory, a party leader losing their seat, a rise (or.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:33Published 3 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this valerie hargreaves RT @BBCNews: Defeated Labour MPs call for 'fundamental change' at top of the party https://t.co/dJCNmHnSe2 6 seconds ago J.-P. Janson De Couët, "Live From Mordor" RT @uisdeann: “Defeated Labour MPs call for fundamental changes at top of party”. Right, you need to get rid of this gang plus Corbyn’s pup… 4 minutes ago margaretpepper X BBC News - Defeated Labour MPs call for 'fundamental change' at top of the party How Labour can win an GE....stop being socialist!! 8 minutes ago neatola79 RT @BBCPolitics: Defeated Labour MPs call for 'fundamental change' at top of the party https://t.co/4RT8lm2W6J 10 minutes ago sonia Defeated Labour MPs call for 'fundamental change' at top of the party - BBC News ,https://t.co/ci3cqTjbQJ https://t.co/zM3atl8kQU 19 minutes ago NewsTreasury Defeated Labour MPs call for 'fundamental change' at top of the party - BBC News https://t.co/xefmNXpxU1 https://t.co/DcrMWgKNaQ 26 minutes ago PA Media A host of defeated Labour MPs and candidates have stressed that “fundamental change” is needed at the top of the pa… https://t.co/BcbvCMqhyN 29 minutes ago RealReport Defeated Labour MPs call for ‘fundamental change’ at top of the party https://t.co/0rA2VrX7WD https://t.co/g7aJUSHapl 54 minutes ago