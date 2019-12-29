Global  

Defeated Labour MPs call for 'fundamental change' at top of the party

BBC News Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
An "unflinching" look at the causes of Labour's defeat is needed, rather than a "simple review", ex-MPs say.
