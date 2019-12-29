'Stitch-up': Kiwis jump to the defence of All Black evicted from MCG Sunday, 29 December 2019 ( 9 hours ago )

Jordie Barrett was calm and compliant as he was led out of the MCG on Saturday in what witnesses described as an overreaction by security. 👓 View full article

Tweets about this @Georgebakhos1 RT @SMHsport: Black Caps fans have railed against an overreaction by MCG security – and overpriced mid-strength beer. https://t.co/FouLv4xz… 1 hour ago Shana Morgan RT @theagesport: All Black Jordie Barrett was calm and compliant as he was led out of the Melbourne Cricket Ground by security staff in wha… 2 hours ago Brisbane Times 'Stitch-up': Kiwis jump to the defence of All Black evicted from MCG https://t.co/1JTVefZtBz 2 hours ago The Sydney Morning Herald Victoria Police removed two men from the MCG on Saturday afternoon, during the third day of the Boxing Day Test. Al… https://t.co/n0pAoBg3ar 7 hours ago The Age Sport All Black Jordie Barrett was calm and compliant as he was led out of the Melbourne Cricket Ground by security staff… https://t.co/7ZRnuZzNup 9 hours ago SMH Sport Black Caps fans have railed against an overreaction by MCG security – and overpriced mid-strength beer. https://t.co/FouLv4xzDu 9 hours ago