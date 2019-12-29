Global  

Burrow throws 7 TD passes, Clemson routs Oklahoma 63-28

Seattle Times Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
ATLANTA (AP) — Joe Burrow turned in the greatest performance yet in his Heisman Trophy season, throwing for seven touchdowns and 493 yards as No. 1 LSU romped to a breathtaking 63-28 victory over No. 4 Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl semifinal game Saturday. The Tigers (14-0) headed to the national championship game against either […]
Joe Burrow Awarded 2019 Heisman Trophy

Joe Burrow Awarded 2019 Heisman Trophy. Burrow was named the most outstanding college football player on Saturday night. Burrow is LSU's first Heisman winner since Billy Cannon in 1959.

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:15Published

2019 College Football Award Winners

2019 College Football Award Winners. The ceremony took place at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow won the Maxwell and Walter Camp Awards for player of the year.

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:26Published

