Raptors beat Celtics 113-97 to avenge Christmas loss

BOSTON (AP) — Kyle Lowry scored 30 points, Serge Ibaka had 20 and the Toronto Raptors beat Boston 113-97 on Saturday night, snapping the Celtics' five-game winning streak. Patrick McCaw and Fred VanVleet each added 18 points to help defending champion Toronto avenge a loss on Christmas and send Boston to its second loss in


