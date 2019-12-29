Ohio State’s Wade ejected for targeting in Fiesta Bowl

Sunday, 29 December 2019 ( 33 minutes ago )

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade has been ejected for targeting, leaving the second-ranked Buckeyes without a key defensive player against No. 2 Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl. Wade was ejected late in the second quarter Saturday night for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence laid on the field […] 👓 View full article

