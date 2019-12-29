Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Ohio State’s Wade ejected for targeting in Fiesta Bowl

Seattle Times Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade has been ejected for targeting, leaving the second-ranked Buckeyes without a key defensive player against No. 2 Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl. Wade was ejected late in the second quarter Saturday night for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence laid on the field […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: LeBron James Gifts Beats To Ohio State Football Team

LeBron James Gifts Beats To Ohio State Football Team 00:32

 LeBron James gave each player on the Ohio State football team a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones. According to Business Insider, James is a Beats spokesperson and an Ohio State fan. Due to a loophole where each player can accept $550 worth of gifts, the Beats are not an NCAA violation. Since...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Playstation Fiesta Bowl Preview: Tight Game Between A Pair Of Top Teams [Video]Playstation Fiesta Bowl Preview: Tight Game Between A Pair Of Top Teams

SportsLine's Wizard of Odds, Kenny White, breaks down the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup between the #3 Clemson Tigers and #2 Ohio State Buckeyes. Kenny explains why this one is basically a..

Credit: CBS Local     Duration: 02:27Published

Joe Burrow Awarded 2019 Heisman Trophy [Video]Joe Burrow Awarded 2019 Heisman Trophy

Joe Burrow Awarded 2019 Heisman Trophy. Burrow was named the most outstanding college football player on Saturday night. Burrow is LSU's first Heisman winner since Billy Cannon in 1959. The LSU..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ohio State's Wade ejected for targeting in Fiesta Bowl

Ohio State's Wade ejected for targeting in Fiesta BowlOhio State's Wade ejected for targeting in Fiesta Bowl
FOX Sports

Ohio State, Clemson come into Fiesta Bowl with chips on their shoulders

Ohio State and Clemson are both 13-0 heading into Saturday's Fiesta Bowl playoff game, but both feel they haven't gotten their due.  
azcentral.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CSNews2019

NFL News Ohio State's Wade ejected for targeting in Fiesta Bowl - NCAA Football - https://t.co/JPGF29ytNZ #NCAA https://t.co/uJtmfWHqsV 13 seconds ago

Goetzy2

Austin Goetzman RT @11W: Shaun Wade is ejected from the game for targeting after a second-quarter hit on Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. https://t.co/… 38 seconds ago

andrewspartz1

Andrew Spartz RT @usatodaysports: Shaun Wade's ejection for targeting appeared to flip the Fiesta Bowl's momentum. https://t.co/iZVGbM1Y9b 53 seconds ago

SportsbookBTC

Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 CollegeFootball ― Buckeyes starting DB Wade ejected for targeting https://t.co/3gZEWsFYFY ►… https://t.co/ktCnHy2uct 2 minutes ago

thevirginmaddy

lubricating jelly RT @sbell021: Ohio State fans are booing as Shaun Wade heads into the locker room, presumably because they’re upset he isn’t following stan… 3 minutes ago

TigerLady100

Judy Stevens RT @orangeandwhite: After a hit on Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade has been ejected for targeting. 4 minutes ago

floridabound91

amy VIDEO: Ohio State DB Shaun Wade Ejected After Questionable Targeting Call on Trevor Lawrence Hit https://t.co/dCrk68NNL3 5 minutes ago

TheSaint1025

Chris Richmond @BruceFeldmanCFB Refs affected Ohio State’s offense when they ejected Wade on that targeting call. 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.