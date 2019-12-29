Global  

Son of Detroit Lions WR Marvin Jones dies

Seattle Times Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The son of Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones has died. The Lions announced the death of Jones’ son, Marlo, in a statement Saturday night, and Jones posted a message on Instagram. “We miss you already buddy and will forever love you,” Jones said in his social media post. “Rest […]
