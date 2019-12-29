Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Ohio State DB Shaun Wade ejected for targeting Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence in Fiesta Bowl

USATODAY.com Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Ohio State defensive back Shaun Wade was ejected from the Fiesta Bowl for targeting Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence with the crown of his helmet.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: LeBron James Gifts Beats To Ohio State Football Team

LeBron James Gifts Beats To Ohio State Football Team 00:32

 LeBron James gave each player on the Ohio State football team a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones. According to Business Insider, James is a Beats spokesperson and an Ohio State fan. Due to a loophole where each player can accept $550 worth of gifts, the Beats are not an NCAA violation. Since...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Teams of the Decade [Video]Top 10 Teams of the Decade

Top 10 Teams of the Decade. As the end of the decade approaches, it's time to take a look back at the greatest teams across all sports. 2011-2012 Kentucky Wildcats Anthony Davis led the Wildcats..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:33Published

Playstation Fiesta Bowl Preview: Tight Game Between A Pair Of Top Teams [Video]Playstation Fiesta Bowl Preview: Tight Game Between A Pair Of Top Teams

SportsLine's Wizard of Odds, Kenny White, breaks down the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup between the #3 Clemson Tigers and #2 Ohio State Buckeyes. Kenny explains why this one is basically a..

Credit: CBS Local     Duration: 02:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Long-linked quarterbacks Justin Fields, Trevor Lawrence finally to meet in Fiesta Bowl

Quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Justitn Fields have known each other since ninth grade. They'll finally play for the first time in the Fiesta Bowl.  
azcentral.com

Clemson's Dabo Swinney gets nod over Ohio State's Ryan Day in Fiesta Bowl showdown

The Fiesta Bowl will pair two of the hottest coaches in college football. So, who has the edge in the College Football Playoff semifinal?
USATODAY.com Also reported by •azcentral.comFOX SportsSeattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tberidon

tberidon RT @NCAAFNation247: Ohio State DB Shaun Wade has been ejected for Targeting. #CFBPlayoff https://t.co/MCdcODEfud 2 minutes ago

DrSonamsharma

Dr. sonam sharma Ohio State DB Shaun Wade ejected for targeting Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence in Fiesta Bowl https://t.co/nKVS3qOGVD https://t.co/jbAzqO6QH0 5 minutes ago

Indiana_Patriot

Naturally Contrarian RT @11W: Ohio State leads 16-14 at the half. A targeting call on Shaun Wade completely shifted momentum. 13 minutes ago

peytato_chip

Peyton Carlo RT @GinnanCollin: I think there are three players Ohio State can absolutely not afford to be without. 1. Justin Fields 2. Shaun Wade 3. JK… 15 minutes ago

kentparkour

Dean Blandino RT @joeyrkaufman: The targeting penalty by Shaun Wade is likely to be viewed as a turning point, but kicking three fields goals inside Clem… 18 minutes ago

memelorrd

peter jason RT @sbell021: Ohio State fans are booing as Shaun Wade heads into the locker room, presumably because they’re upset he isn’t following stan… 19 minutes ago

updategamingtip

Update Gaming TIps Ohio State DB Shaun Wade ejected for targeting Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence in Fiesta Bowl https://t.co/nACnDk2LkM https://t.co/spDrGzyPKS 21 minutes ago

fishas0607

ゴルフニュースまとめ Ohio State DB Shaun Wade ejected for targeting Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence in Fiesta Bowl – USA TODAY https://t.co/cn4EyqjLpC 22 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.