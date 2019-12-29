Global  

Canadian captain Hayton apologizes for angering Russians during anthem ceremony

CBC.ca Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Canada's captain Barrett Hayton has apologized after angering his opponents by keeping his helmet on during the playing of the Russian national anthem following Canada's 6-0 defeat Saturday at the world junior hockey championship.
