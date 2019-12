KRON4 News #LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger wiped tears from his eyes after walking onto the football field Sports… https://t.co/i4Gv1nKL1N 9 minutes ago 8News WRIC Richmond “For coach E to come out and call the plays that he called, it goes to show you he was able to focus in and obvious… https://t.co/Wp3mTyHP25 14 minutes ago Deseret News Under weight of family tragedy, LSU coach crafts big win https://t.co/1dwXWfZk2u 14 minutes ago KCRG Under weight of family tragedy, LSU coach crafts big win https://t.co/ZoqKxwEadA 26 minutes ago Melinda Deslatte Under weight of family tragedy, #LSU coach crafts big win (from @AP) #CFBPlayoffs https://t.co/OFlA7oCs5k 2 hours ago Norm RT @KXAN_News: The LSU assistant wiped tears from his eyes after first walking on to the field before the game. https://t.co/LGXSZxJgRf 2 hours ago Tzar-wasooma jr Under weight of family tragedy, LSU coach crafts big win https://t.co/lw0lFCYyzk 3 hours ago KXAN News The LSU assistant wiped tears from his eyes after first walking on to the field before the game. https://t.co/LGXSZxJgRf 5 hours ago