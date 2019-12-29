Global  

DeAngelo scores in OT, Rangers halt Leafs’ win streak at 6

Seattle Times Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
TORONTO (AP) — Tony DeAngelo scored 51 seconds into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Maple Leafs 5-4 on Saturday night, snapping Toronto’s win streak at six games. Ryan Strome had two goal and two assists for the Rangers (19-15-4). Artemi Panarin picked up his third assist of the night when he set […]
