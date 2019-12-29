Global  

There may be no stopping Joe Burrow and LSU

USATODAY.com Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
SportsPulse: From Atlanta, Paul Myerberg and Dan Wolken dissect LSU's demolition of Oklahoma and if there is anything that can stop Joe Burrow and the Tigers from winning it all in New Orleans.
Joe Burrow Awarded 2019 Heisman Trophy [Video]Joe Burrow Awarded 2019 Heisman Trophy

Joe Burrow Awarded 2019 Heisman Trophy. Burrow was named the most outstanding college football player on Saturday night. Burrow is LSU's first Heisman winner since Billy Cannon in 1959. The LSU..

2019 College Football Award Winners [Video]2019 College Football Award Winners

2019 College Football Award Winners. The ceremony took place at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow won the Maxwell and Walter Camp Awards for player of the..

Joe Burrow has record-setting day as No. 1 LSU dominates Oklahoma in Peach Bowl

Joe Burrow and LSU were too much for Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl. Burrow set a College Football Playoff record with seven touchdown passes.
USATODAY.com

No. 1 LSU’s Burrow’s 7 TD passes ties record for bowl game

ATLANTA (AP) — Joe Burrow has tied the bowl record with seven touchdown passes for No. 1 LSU against No. 4 Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl playoff semifinal. In...
Seattle Times

