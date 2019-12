Sunday, 29 December 2019 ( 4 hours ago )

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Luka Doncic had 31 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds in his ninth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks routed the Golden State Warriors 141-121 on Saturday night. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 25 points, Kristaps Porzingis had 18 and Seth Curry added 17 off the bench for the Mavericks, […] 👓 View full article