Monsey Stabbing: Several Wounded at Rabbi’s Home in N.Y. Suburb

NYTimes.com Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
The attack occurred at an ultra-Orthodox synagogue in an area with a large population of ultra-Orthodox Jews.
News video: Several Stabbed At Rabbi's Home In Monsey

Several Stabbed At Rabbi's Home In Monsey 03:29

 CBS2's Matt Kozar and Jessica Layton have the latest on the attack at a Chanukah event in Monsey, New York.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Several People Stabbed By Machete-Wielding Suspect During Chanukah Event [Video]Several People Stabbed By Machete-Wielding Suspect During Chanukah Event

Multiple people have reportedly been stabbed in an attack on a Rabbi’s home in New York‘s Rockland County.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:08Published

Several Stabbed During Chanukah Event In Monsey [Video]Several Stabbed During Chanukah Event In Monsey

CBS2's Jessica Layton has the latest on the machete attack on a Rabbi's home in Monsey, New York.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Monsey stabbing: Several wounded at rabbi’s home in New York

Reports say a man entered the home and attacked guests during a Hanukkah party.
BBC News

BREAKING: Several People Stabbed By Machete-Wielding Suspect During Monsey Chanukah Event

CBS2’s Tony Aiello has confirmed a man entered Rabbi Rottenburg's Shul in Monsey and stabbed three people Saturday night.
CBS 2

